Multiple fights break out at Knott’s Berry Farm, prompts police response, early park closure

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

BUENA PARK (KCAL, KCBS) — Knott’s Berry Farm closed early Saturday night after a series of fights broke out inside the theme park, prompting a police response.

According Buena Park Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple fights at the park, at around 7:30 p.m., after several 911 calls, as well as being notified by security at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Annette Duran, a CBSLA staffer who was at the park Saturday night, described witnessing multiple fights and then stampedes of park-goers trying to get out of the way.

Buena Park PD also said there were reports of shots heard during the fights, but added that they have not found any evidence that so far.

Several people were questioned by police, including victims who suffered non-life threatening injuries, though it is not yet clear if any arrests have been made.

Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment, though the nature of their injuries were not immediately known.

Knott’s Berry Farm released a statement that read:

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

The park reopened as expected Sunday morning.

