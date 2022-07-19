Georgia prosecutors tell 11 alternate Trump electors they are targets in criminal probe

By Zachary Cohen, Sara Murray and Jason Morris, CNN

The Atlanta-area district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has informed 11 individuals who were put forward as an alternate slate of electors on behalf of the former president that there they are considered targets in the ongoing criminal probe, according to new court documents filed Tuesday.

In the court filing, attorneys for the electors say the grand jury subpoenas for appearances beginning on July 25 are “unreasonable and oppressive.”

Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ office informed lawyers for the alternate electors that “as our investigation has matured and new evidence has come to light, in a spirit of integrity we feel it only fitting to inform you that your clients’ status has changed to ‘Target,'” according to the defense filing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.