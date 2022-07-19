Tuesday is a scorcher, 90+ degree temps

Good morning Central Oregon, happy Tuesday.

Today is sunny with a high of 93. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight is clear with a low around 56. Light and variable wind that could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 94.

