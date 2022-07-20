Dangerously high temperatures will persist through the weekend with millions of Americans set to experience triple-digit heat

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

More than 85% of Americans are bracing for temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit through the weekend, with millions in the south-central US expected to experience readings in the triple digits.

More than 80 million people are under various heat alerts in more than two dozen states from California to New England, a suffocating cocoon that experts believe will become increasingly common due to the effects of climate change.

“Widespread high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and low 100s will encompass a majority of the country on Thursday and Friday,” the National Weather Service warned Wednesday.

The areas at the highest risk for the dangerously hot temperatures span the Southwest, central and south-central US along with the coastal mid-Atlantic region and the Northeast, the weather service noted.

The distressing heat wave has pushed state and local leaders to issue heat emergencies and offer resources to residents to mitigate the high temperatures.

Philadelphia declared a Heat Health Emergency for Thursday due to the expected oppressive heat.

The declaration activates emergency programs including special field teams that conduct home visits and outreach for people experiencing homelessness, the department of health said in a news release.

Similarly in New York, residents are encouraged to stay indoors in the upcoming days as the heat continues to sweep across the state to avoid “dangerous conditions that can lead to heat stress and illness,” according to Jackie Bray, the commissioner of the state’s homeland security and emergency services division.

Temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit is expected to remain in New York City, Philadelphia and Boston through the weekend — if not longer.

Meanwhile, triple-digit heat will continue to bake parts of California, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee on Thursday — meaning 1 in 5 Americans will endure dangerous conditions after what has already been a historic week in terms of topping heat records, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

The excessive heat across the US has been matched by deadly conditions in Europe, where records have been smashed and the European Forest Fire Information System put 19 European countries on “extreme danger” alerts for wildfires.

Triple-digit heat records across multiple states

Triple-digit records were set Tuesday and Wednesday in multiple locations across Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

In Abilene, Texas, temperatures on Wednesday reached 110 Fahrenheit, breaking a 1936 record on that date. Another record of 104 degrees was set in San Antonio, Texas, surpassing the 101 degrees last experienced in 1996.

And as of Tuesday, the Austin area saw 100 degrees on 38 out of the last 44 days, according to the weather service.

“We’re asking people to conserve power so that the systems continue to operate,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday. “We’re asking everybody to do that so that we can get through this together.”

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates about 90% of Texas’ power grid, said it set another record Wednesday for power demand — surpassing a record set a day prior.

Also, Wednesday, a record high of 103 degrees in Fayetteville, Arkansas, topped the 102 degrees seen on that date in 2012.

Another Arkansas city, Mountain Home, saw 107 degrees Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“This would shatter the old record high of 102 degrees for this date set back in 2012. Official record reports are not sent out until midnight but it sure looks like a new record high,” the weather service wrote Wednesday evening.

Aiding the heat

To help residents brace through the heat, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that at least 12 community centers will open to anyone who wants to cool off. Additionally, more than 50 splash pads will be available at city parks and playgrounds, she said, as she declared a heat emergency through Thursday.

Meanwhile, some local officials have taken the step to hire chief heat officers to help navigate the response to the extreme heat.

Jane Gilbert, chief heat officer for Miami-Dade County, told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday that Miami now has nearly double the days with a heat index — what the air feels like — over 90 degrees than it did in the 1970s.

“That is not only concerning to people’s health but their pocketbooks. Our outdoor workers can’t work as long, they lose work time. People can’t afford this AC, the higher electricity cost. It’s both a health and an economic crisis.”

David Hondula, director of the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation for Phoenix, echoed that sentiment, saying, “The heat can affect everyone, we’re all at risk.”

High temperatures are one of the top weather-related causes of death in the US, according to Kimberly McMahon, public weather services program manager with the National Weather Service.

CNN's Jason Hanna, Christina Maxouris, Mike Saenz, Dave Alsup, Robert Shackelford and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.