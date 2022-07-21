‘He Had His Claws On Jake’s Stomach And Kept Shaking’: Large Dog Kills Smaller Dog At Beach In Front Of Kids

By Christopher Baker

CARMICHAEL, California (KOVR) — A dog owner is demanding answers after a large, unleashed dog killed her miniature pinscher mix at Ancil Hoffman Park.

“I would never want any other families or children to ever see something like that,” said Tammy Chau, the owner of Jake, the dog that was attacked.

Jake, an 11-pound miniature pinscher mix, was safely tied up under a sun tent at the park when a large dog suddenly attacked and killed him in front of Tammy’s two children.

“And he had his claws right on Jake’s stomach, and he kept shaking Jake and I was screaming,” Tammy said as she explained what happened.

Another beachgoer, Linda Wood, heard the screams and started recording with her iPhone.

When asked if she was glad she recorded him on video, she had this to say, “Absolutely, absolutely because someone needs to find him.”

Through this terrifying ordeal, Tammy developed friendships with the women who helped her.

“To have to watch that, it was the worst feeling to have to see that whole incident happen where we couldn’t do anything; we couldn’t stop it.”

Linda and others have shared the video on Facebook, hoping the man will be identified and the dog removed from his care.

