Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns as coalition collapses

By Livia Borghese, CNN

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi submitted his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday after several key parties in his coalition boycotted a confidence vote in the government Wednesday night. The move plunges the European Union’s third-largest economy into fresh political turmoil.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

