Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:51 AM

Topping out close to 100 degrees today

Good Morning, Central Oregon.

We are waking up to a clear and mild morning, with calm winds. Today will be hot and sunny, with a high of 95. Some regions across the tri-county area will reach 100 degrees today.

There is a chance for some isolated thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon, up to 24 mph.

Thursday night will be clear, with a low around 52. Winds could gust between 12 to 17 mph, as high as 26 mph. 

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Arielle Brumfield

Arielle Brumfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Arielle here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content