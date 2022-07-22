Selma Blair wants a cameo appearance in ‘Legally Blonde 3’

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Actress Selma Blair says she is hoping to “at least make a cameo” in “Legally Blonde 3.”

Released in 2001, the original “Legally Blonde” starred Reece Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a California sorority president turned Harvard Law student. The 2003 sequel “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” ended with Elle setting her sights on the White House.

Blair, who played Vivian Kensington — Elle’s romantic rival turned friend — in the classic comedy, opened up about reprising her role during a recent appearance on Evan Ross Katz’s podcast, “Shut Up Evan.”

“I’m hoping, hoping that that legacy can continue, because that was … Talk about the good things in life. That movie is one of the good things in life. It’s a highlight. I really feel like, ‘Yeah, my obit’s gonna look okay.'” Blair, who is also known for her work in films like “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy,” said.

Witherspoon initially announced that the third installment of the franchise was in the works in 2018, tweeting a clip of herself in the character’s trademark pink bikini, floating on a lilo in a swimming pool. The caption simply read: “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3.”

Mindy Kaling, who is writing the screenplay along with “Parks and Recreation” alum Dan Goor, told TODAY last month that the forthcoming sequel will focus on an upbeat, pink-loving Woods in the present day.

Originally set for release in May 2022, the film has now been delayed indefinitely.

Revisiting Vivian would be a huge win for Blair, who has become an advocate for increasing the visibility of people with disabilities in Hollywood since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. The disease affects the brain and spinal cord and leads to problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

“There is a movement happening and the entertainment industry needs to be a part of this cultural shift,” she wrote in a column for Variety, published Tuesday. “Everyone benefits from accessibility because it opens up work to a wider, more diverse audience.”

