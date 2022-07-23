$1,500 reward offered for stolen dog, Disko

By Russell Kinsaul

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A Las Vegas couple who had their SUV and 2 dogs stolen on a short stay in St. Louis have extended their stay and increased the reward for the dog that’s still missing. Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano and Freddy Zambrano-Chaljub are now offering a $1,500 reward for the safe return of their French bulldog, Disko.

“There’s no way we can leave without exhausting every effort to get him back,” said Freddy.

Marcos and Freddy were on a tour of the lower 48 states when their SUV was stolen Monday near 14th and Washington Avenue. It had all of their possessions for the trip and their 2 dogs. One of the dogs, Rocky, was found later.

Thursday evening, police notified them that their stolen Hyundai Sante Fe SUV had been found.

“So it came back surprisingly in alright condition. It’s driveable and just some minor dings on the vehicle,” said Freddy.

The couple only planned to spend one night in St. Louis but have stayed seven days. Since Monday, they’ve been checking on reported sightings of Disko in O’Fallon Park and Fox Park.

The owners of several buildings near the scene of the theft provided them with surveillance camera video of the suspects who stole their SUV. The video shows three people walking down the sidewalk toward their vehicle, one wearing a surgical mask. In the video, a Metro bus can be seen obscuring the view of the SUV and when it pulls away, the vehicle and three suspects are gone.

The video may help police identify the suspects, but Freddy and Marcos are more hopeful that the reward will be the key to getting Disko back.

“We’re hoping it will incentivize anyone who has him to kind of bring him to us, rather than try to sell him on the streets to a stranger,” said Marcos.

Marcos and Freddy said they’re grateful for the help and support provided to them, including donations from lost dog groups for the reward and the free place to stay while they search.

If you find Disko or know where he is, you can contact them at (347) 558-2316 or (917)804-8059.

