Man goes missing after show at Brooklyn Bowl

By Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 26-year-old man went missing Thursday after going to a show at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Riley O’Lary of Lyles, TN, who went to the Circle Jerks show at the Brooklyn Bowl in downtown Nashville.

Riley’s father, Travis O’Lary, said Riley told his friend he was meeting at the show that he was running late and taking his motorcycle to the show. After the concert, his friend asked if he wanted to take the bus to his place, but Riley said he had his motorcycle and would meet his friend later.

According to his father, the last text anyone received from Riley was that he found people he could hang out with and that he would meet his friend at his apartment later. The text was sent at 11:15 p.m.

Travis said when Riley didn’t come home, he checked the parking lot near the Brooklyn Bowl and found his motorcycle sitting in the Premier Parking lot.

Riley is described as being 160 lbs and 5′ 11.

Anyone with information regarding Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Travis O’Lary at 615-642-1027.

