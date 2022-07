In Terrebonne, there was a Summer Fest on Saturday at the Pump Bar and Grill. It was the second annual year of the event, and many people came out to take part in the festivities. It was a chance for local businesses and vendors to come together. At the free event, there were coloring contests, bouncy houses, face painting, local vendors, a mechanical bull and cornhole tournaments.

