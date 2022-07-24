Three shot while leaving funeral service at Chicago church

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — At least three people were shot outside a church on Chicago’s Far South Side Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 0-100 block of East 108th Street around 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The three men were leaving a funeral service when a gray sedan drove by and someone inside started shooting, striking the victims who were standing outside.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen shoulder and leg and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the upper thigh and was also transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

