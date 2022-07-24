Tkachuk gets to Florida, says trade left him ‘very ecstatic’

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Only a couple days after being traded, Matthew Tkachuk already feels at home in Florida. The newly acquired Florida forward’s parents are building a home about an hour from where the Panthers play their home games. He has familiarity with the Panthers, is already friends with some of his new teammates, is working on quickly building relationships with head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Bill Zito. And on Sunday, for the first time, Tkachuk began explaining why he believes leaving Calgary for Florida is the best move for him right now. The Panthers will formally introduce him on Monday.

