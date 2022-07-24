Two people injured in boat fire on Lake Lanier

By Jamarlo Phillips

HALL COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Hall County Fire and Rescue were called to a boat fire at Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officials said when first responders got there a boat was fully engulfed emitting black smoke in the no wake zone near dock M.

According to a news release, firefighters were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire around 1:00 pm, using a floating pump, allowing the boat to be brought closer to shore.

Two out of three people on the boat at the time of the fire were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

