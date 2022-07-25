American hero honored with 100th birthday party in Oklahoma

By Kolby Terrell

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An American hero was honored with a 100th birthday party in Midwest City.

Capt. Marshall Hanna had the birthday bash of a lifetime.

“It just blew my mind. I couldn’t believe it. Such a turnout,” Hanna said.

Airmen from Tinker Air Force Base surprised Hanna on his arrival but he said that wasn’t his only surprise when it came to a 100th birthday party.

“I never thought I’d ever turn it to tell you the truth. Since I’ve had such a great birthday party and reception, I just love it,” Hanna said.

Hanna flew P-38s in World War II and even served time as a prisoner of war before serving 11 more years in the Air Force. His stories left an entire room silent.

“I got shot down. We were dive bombing in Germany,” Hanna said.

He said he didn’t really have a wish at first, but when the cake arrived, he did think of one.

“There were so many candles on there, I wished I could finally blow them out,” Hanna said.

