Judge blocks Georgia DA from developing case against Republican state senator in Trump investigation

A Georgia judge on Monday blocked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating Burt Jones, a Republican state senator, as part of the investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in that state.

Jones is one of 16 fake Trump electors who signed on to the “unofficial electorate certificate” in a plan to subvert the Electoral College in the 2020 election.

Jones is currently running for lieutenant governor in Georgia against Democrat Charlie Bailey. Willis hosted a campaign fundraiser for Jones’ Democratic opponent last month and donated to his primary campaign earlier this year.

In his ruling, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said Willis’ office may “ask witnesses about the Senator’s role in the various efforts the State Republican party undertook to call into question the legitimacy of the results of the election. What her office may not do is make sure of any such evidence to develop a case against the Senator.”

Last week, McBurney criticized Willis during a hearing for hosting the fundraiser for the Democratic candidate.

“It’s a ‘What are you thinking’ moment,” McBurney said. “The optics are horrific.”

Willis’ office and Jones’ spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

