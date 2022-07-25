Maine Celtic Celebration features cheese rolling championship

By WMTW Staff

BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Celtic Celebration was held in Belfast on Sunday featuring vendors, music and games. But perhaps the biggest draw was the cheese rolling championships on the Belfast Common.

The race itself featured competitors in all different age ranges.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it was very exciting when we did,” said Olivia, who was the cheese rolling champion in the girls 5-8 years old division.

Fighting for a rolling wheel of cheese can get a bit hectic.

“I was pretty much in it. I got it. I got in a few blows. I did some diving, I did some shoving,” said Miles Cannon, who was competing in the men’s 18-40 division.

Some competitors came in with a strategy while others were just seeing what would happen.

“There was a lot of nerves and anxiety. Would I make it up the hill in time to get the cheese? Would I get the cheese? And you know what? I just decided it would probably be best to just frickin’ go for it anyway,” said women’s 18-40 cheese rolling champion Jessie Nushrow.

Even with the chaos, most of the cheese enthusiasts say they would do it again.

“Yes!” said the three cheese rolling champions from the girls 9-12 division Keltsey, Michaela and Aspen.

Winners walked away with a wheel of State of Maine cheese.

