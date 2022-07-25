UK to host next year’s Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

The United Kingdom will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, organizers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC confirmed on Monday.

Traditionally, it would be Ukraine’s job as winner to host the upcoming song contest following Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra’s triumph with their track “Stefania” in May.

However, the EBU said last month that, following a “full assessment and feasibility study,” it had concluded that it would not be feasible for Ukraine to host, because of the ongoing war with Russia.

The UK came second in this year’s competition.

BBC director general, Tim Davie, said on Monday that it was a “great privilege” to be asked to host the show.

“It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest,” he said in a statement.

He went on to say that the BBC is “committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.”

Davie confirmed that the next steps would be to find a host city to partner with for the annual singing competition.

