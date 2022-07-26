Skip to Content
Biden feels able to resume physical exercise as Covid-19 symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden feels well enough to resume physical exercise on his fifth day with Covid-19, his doctor said Tuesday in a letter.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote Biden’s symptoms have “almost completely resolved” and that his vital signs remain “absolutely normal.”

Biden will continue to isolate on day five of his infection, O’Connor wrote.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

