Men abused by Ohio State doctor ask court to revive lawsuits

Attorneys for some of the men who sued Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by team doctor Richard Strauss argue a federal appeals court should overturn a judge’s dismissal and let the lawsuits continue. A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday. Ohio State’s lawyers contend the claims were years too late. They argue that the students knew enough that, legally speaking, they should have started looking into further recourse back then if the late doctor’s behavior and Ohio State’s inaction were as egregious as alleged. The plaintiffs argue the clock didn’t start until allegations came to light in 2018.

