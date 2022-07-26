Senate advances bill to boost US semiconductor production in key vote

By Clare Foran, CNN

The Senate took a key vote on Tuesday to advance a long-awaited bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production in a bid to increase American competitiveness.

Final passage of the bill in the Senate is expected this week. It will then need to go to the House for approval before it can be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The legislation is aimed at addressing a semiconductor chip shortage and making the US less reliant on other countries such as China for manufacturing. Senators supportive of the bill say the measure is important not only for US technological innovation, but for national security as well.

The bill sets up incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing as well as research and development and includes more than $50 billion in funding.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the bill in remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday morning.

“It’s a major step for our economic security, our national security, our supply chains and for America’s future,” Schumer said.

“It will make historic investments to scientific research. It will take direct aim at our nation’s chip crisis,” he said, calling it, “one of the most consequential bipartisan achievements of this Congress.”

