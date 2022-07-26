UN envoy: Iraq and Turkey ready for joint probe of attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Iraq is telling an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that Turkey and Iraq are ready for a joint investigation into an artillery attack in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region that killed nine Iraqi tourists and injured 33 others. Iraq blamed the July 20 attack on Turkey. Ankara denied it was behind the attack. Envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert says Iraq’s caretaker prime minister emphasized in a conversation Monday “the importance of a transparent and thorough investigation: independent or jointly.” She says she understands “Turkey is also ready to address the issue jointly, with Iraq.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.