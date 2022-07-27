Pakistan uses boats, helicopters to evacuate flood victims

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say rescuers backed by troops are using boats and helicopters to evacuate hundreds of marooned people from Pakistan’s southwest, where floods triggered by rains have killed 104 people since last month. The seasonal deluge has damaged several bridges, roads and about 4,000 homes in the Baluchistan province since June 14, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. It said Wednesday that 337 people died across the country in rain-related incidents. Monsoon rains are lashing Pakistan, inundating many urban and rural areas. The monsoon season runs from July through September in Pakistan.

