Police: Boy, 6, accidentally shoots, kills sister, 5, in Muncie home; parents arrested

By Gregg Montgomery

MUNCIE, Indiana (WISH) — Two parents are facing criminal charges after a 6-year-old fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in a home, Muncie police say.

Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell says investigators believe the boy got a gun from a safe in the home and accidentally shot his sister.

Muncie police were called about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to the home in the 2800 block of South Monroe Street on the city’s south side.

The girl died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Criswell says Kimberly Grayson, 27, and Jacob Grayson, 28, were arrested, each one of them facing a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and multiple preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent. All are felonies.

