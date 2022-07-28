Cooper catches on with Browns, quickly connects with Watson

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Wide receiver Amari Cooper has made a quick connection with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cooper arrived via trade from Dallas two months before Cleveland signed Watson. He has been impressed with the three-time Pro Bowler. The Browns are still awaiting word on whether Watson will be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy. Until then, Cooper is trying to develop chemistry with Watson and stressed he’ll need to be ready to do his job no matter who is playing quarterback.

