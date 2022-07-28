Heavy rain in eastern Kentucky leads to dangerous flash flooding

By Chris Boyette and Robert Shackelford, CNN

Heavy rainfall inundated eastern Kentucky overnight, prompting a flash flood emergency and making local roads impassable, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Breathitt, Knott, Owsley and Perry counties until 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

“This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now!” the weather service warned.

Up to 6 inches of rain fell in some locations and an additional 3 inches is possible, forecasters said.

“Numerous roads are closed and life threatening flooding is occurring throughout the area,” the weather service noted.

Breathitt County opened its courthouse building as a shelter for those displaced by the flash flooding, the county’s emergency management agency said on Facebook.

“Many roadways in the county are becoming covered with water and are impassable. Please stay off the roads if at all possible tonight,” the post said.

Rescue crews have been unable to reach several areas due to “swift water over roadways,” the emergency management agency noted.

