Hiker hurt in 50-foot fall from Looking Glass Rock

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A hiker suffered a serious leg injury after falling 50 feet from Looking Glass Rock in Transylvania County.

The fall happened about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Rescuers responded to the Sunwall Trail off of FS Road 475B to reach the hiker. Crews said it was tough to rescue the hiker. Rescuers ran into difficult terrain at the base of the rock.

More than 30 rescuers representing every fire/rescue department in the county responded to help get the hiker out of the woods.

The patient was flown to a local trauma center by LifeNet SC 10.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.