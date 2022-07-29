Ben Affleck might be back as Batman in ‘Aquaman’ sequel

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Are Bruce Wayne and Arthur Curry reuniting?

At least the men who have portrayed them on the big screen have gotten back together, with Jason Momoa posting a picture of himself with Ben Affleck on his verified Instagram account.

“REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j,” the caption read.

That stoked speculation that Affleck is indeed reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman to Momoa’s Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the forthcoming sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Momoa also shared a video on his Instastories of a tour group happening upon the “Aquaman” set, joking “Well, we tried to keep it a secret.”

