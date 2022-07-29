Blinken says he had ‘frank’ discussion with Russian foreign minister in first call since Ukraine war began

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, the top US diplomat said at a press conference.

He said it was “a frank and direct conversation.” This is the first time the two have spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

“I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner,” Blinken said.

That proposal includes an offer to swap convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, CNN reported earlier this week.

Blinken said he also discussed the expectation that the deal to allow Ukrainian grain to transit safely through the Black Sea be implemented.

“We’re looking to see that move forward as soon as possible,” Blinken said Friday.

He also stressed that the “world will not recognize annexations” and “will impose additional significant costs on Russia if it moves forward with its plans.”

