Charge dropped against Banchero tied to teammate’s DWI stop

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor charge against former Duke player and No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero tied to an impaired-driving incident involving a teammate and grandson of now-retired Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. The News and Observer of Raleigh reported Friday that the citation for aiding and abetting impaired driving from a November traffic stop had been dropped. Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski’s grandson and a Duke reserve last season. pleaded guilty to driving while impaired Wednesday in a plea agreement that included community service and probation. A prosecutor told the newspaper that the dismissal of Banchero’s charge was standard after the disposition of the related charge against the driver.

