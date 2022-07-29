Deadly boating incident involving 11-year-old is under investigation, DNR states

By Katrenia Busch

HILLSDALE CO., Michigan (WNEM) — Michigan Department of Natural Resources are investigating a deadly boating incident that involved an 11-year-old girl struck by a boat.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, on Lake Michindoh, off of Bacon Road, on the east side of the lake, offshore of the Michindoh Conference Center which acts as both a Christian Camp and Conference Center.

Names of those involved in the incident are not being released pending conclusion of an investigation that is ongoing.

A 25-year-old lifeguard from the conference center was operating a 1989 Supra Sunsport that was pulling 12 children on a banana boat, which is a non-motorized boat and belongs to the Michindoh Conference Center, according to DNR.

A 29-year-old woman was also on the boat, watching the children as a “spotter.” All children wear wearing life jackets and helmets, DNR said.

The child was immediately transported to the dock at the conference center and was met by emergency responders, who provided care for the girls life-threatening injuries.

EMS personnel rushed the girl by ambulance to Hillsdale County Hospital. “There, she succumbed to her injuries.” DNR said.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, weather conditions were favorable for boating; the boat was also the only operating vessel on the lake when the incident occurred, according to DNR.

The boat operator has a Michigan boater safety certificate and is cooperating with the investigation.

