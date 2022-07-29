House to vote on assault-style weapons ban Friday

By Daniella Diaz and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House will vote on a ban of assault-style weapons Friday, separating packages on gun control and policing laws that had been entwined, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday.

“Today, our Democratic Majority will take up and pass the Assault Weapons Ban legislation: a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation,” Pelosi said in a letter to members of her caucus.

This comes as progressives, moderates and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are divided on how to handle the policing funding component of the package, which will no longer be included in Friday’s series of votes. Negotiations on this are continuing, according to sources. Negotiators had previously tried to settle both issues in hopes of having a vote on both packages as soon as Friday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.