Slingsby, Ainslie renew ‘Ashes on Water’ rivalry in SailGP

The hottest rivalry in sailing heads across the pond to Old Blighty, where Sir Ben Ainslie and his British crew will face the tall task of defending home waters against Tom Slingsby and his crew of seemingly unbeatable Australians. Team Australia will try to run its SailGP winning streak to six during the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix Plymouth on Saturday and Sunday. The Aussies won the Plymouth regatta last year while Britain finished fourth, with Paul Goodison filling in for Ainslie while the national star was with his wife for the birth of their second child.

