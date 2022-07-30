Eric Gurule sentenced to life in prison for murdering uncle

By LOGAN SMITH

LEADVILLE, Colorado (KCNC) — A 29-year-old Leadville man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after killing his boss at an after-work party. Eric Gurule worked for his uncle, Randy Flores, at the time of the murder.

Flores, 55, was owner of Pro-Electric Inc. and had operated in the Leadville area for more than 10 years.

On Sept. 3, 2020, Flores hosted a get-together with employees at his home, according to a press release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Two witnesses at the party said Gurule “flipped a switch” and became confrontational after drinking beer. They left.

When Flores didn’t show up for a all-employees meeting the next morning, another employee went to Flores’s home, found him dead in the bathroom, and called 9-1-1.

According to investigators, there were holes in the walls of the home, cabinet doors had been torn from their hinges, and numerous other items were broken.

Gurule, sporting injuries on his hand, knee, arms, sides, back and forehead, was arrested the following day.

Gurule told detectives he awoke the next morning with dried blood on his hands and could not recall the events of the previous night.

Per a pathologist’s report, Flores died from blows to the head and brain. Rib fractures also contributed, and there were signs he was also strangled.

Prosecutors noted Gurule was involved in an 2018 altercation in a Commerce City bar, “trying aggressively to get other patrons to drink with him,” according to the DA’s press release. Gurule head-butted one customer who tried to get him to stop, then head-butted a second customer who trid to escort Gurule out of the establishment.

Gurule, according to prosecutors, claimed to not remember anything about that incident, either.

A Lake County jury found Gurule guilty of 1st Degree Murder in June after only a few hours of deliberation. He was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

