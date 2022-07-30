Skip to Content
Ex-Marine arrested for alleged plan to target synagogue, minorities in planned attack

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A former Marine based in Hawaii remains in federal custody tonight, after he was accused of planning an attack on a New York synagogue. He allegedly had plans to engage in “widespread homicide and sexual assault” against minorities, according to reports.

Matthew Belanger pleaded not guilty in court this week to federal weapons offenses.

Belanger was a Lance Corporal stationed at the Marine Corpse Base Hawaii in Kanehoe. He was discharged from service last May due to alleged “dissident/extremist activity.”

Federal prosecutors allege Belanger was a leader of a neo-Nazi group that planned attacks on a synagogue, Jewish persons, women, and minorities.

Belanger has not been charged with hate crimes nor conducting or threatening attacks.

His trial for the weapons charges is set for September.

