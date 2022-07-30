Young Bucs centers competing to replace injured Jensen

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year pro spent his rookie season making the transition to a new position after playing tackle in college at Notre Dame and is competing with another inexperienced lineman, Nick Leverett, for the open spot. Jensen was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and the first player the Bucs re-signed in free agency after Tom Brady unretired in March. Coach Todd Bowles said Jensen likely will be sidelined for at least the first couple of months of the regular season. Hainsey was a third-round draft pick in 2021. Leverett entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.