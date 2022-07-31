Church helps set good example through ‘Operation Restoration’ father-son workshop

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mobile church is helping set a good example and spread positivity among youth in the community…

PrayerHouse Ministries in Mobile held a father-son workshop to show young men the importance of working and how to be productive.

The group of boys went to 15 different stations where they got to see demonstrations by several different businessmen from all walks of life.

With the recent uptick in gun violence and spikes in crime rates, Pastor Billy King said he believes events like these can help young men be the positive impact they need.

“We’ve been having so many murders of our young boys and many of them are under the age of 25. It’s something that we need to do and need to be in a hurry about doing it because they’re dying,” King said.

“We want to make sure that we continue this on, not just meet them one time but we want to stay in contact with them on a day to day basis,” he said.

This was the second time for the event, and King said he hopes to have one every four months.

He encourages other faith-based groups and organizations to also hold similar events to help with the cause.

To find out more information and when the next event will be you can visit the church’s website at prayerhouseministries.org or find PrayerHouse Ministries on Facebook.

