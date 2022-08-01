Greenville birthday party shooting: New details and witnesses sought

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — Greenville police have released new details and are asking for witnesses to come forward after a deadly shooting during a birthday party.

Police said a fight broke out at the Good Times Events venue on Liberty Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a large crowd and two adult men had been shot.

One of those victims self-transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The other victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has identified the victim as Daveion Lloyd Jackson, 26.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives said they learned that a birthday celebration was happening at the event venue.

They said a fight started inside the venue between multiple people and continued to the parking lot, where gunshots were fired.

If you attended this birthday celebration or have any information related to this investigation, detectives would like to speak with you.

