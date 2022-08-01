Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf individual competition and $4 million prize on debut

By Jacob Lev and George Ramsay, CNN

Henrik Stenson won his first LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday, nearly two weeks after he was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for joining the breakaway series.

The 46-year-old Swede shot 11-under par at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, which was hosting the third LIV Golf event since it launched in June, finishing ahead of Americans Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson.

With the victory, Stenson earned $4 million for the three-round, 54-hole event. It came after Ryder Cup Europe removed him from his captaincy role ahead of next year’s competition for joining the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

“I guess we can agree I played like a captain,” Stenson said following his win. “It’s been a good first week, obviously, nice to be here with the guys and getting a feel for it. Like I said, it’s been a busy 10 days and I’m extremely proud that I managed to focus as well as I did.”

Stenson shot a two-under 69 in the final round on Sunday to finish two shots ahead of Wolff and Johnson having taken an early lead alongside Patrick Reed in the first round by shooting 64.

He accepted the trophy alongside former US President Donald Trump, who was present throughout the three-day competition.

“First day in particular I played really, really solid. Yesterday was a little bit more of a grind, and then today, we played pretty good for the most round. It was a little bit wobbly coming home, but we’ll take it in the end,” Stenson said.

Elsewhere, Phil Mickelson’s struggles continued as he finished near the bottom of the leaderboard with a six-over par for the tournament.

In the team competition, Stenson’s Majesticks GC, captained by Lee Westwood, finished second behind Johnson’s 4 Aces GC, which shot 25-under par to claim the $3 million prize.

The next LIV Golf event is scheduled to take place from September 2-4 at the Oaks Golf Course at the International in Bolton, Massachusetts.

