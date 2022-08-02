Skip to Content
By
Published 8:14 PM

Federal grand jury subpoenas ex-Trump WH counsel Cipollone in 2020 election probe

By Pamela Brown, CNN

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Cipollone and his attorneys are in discussions about an appearance before the grand jury, including how to deal with executive privilege issues, the source said.

ABC News first reported the subpoena.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

