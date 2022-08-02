Sheriff: Woman in critical condition after lighting herself on fire

By KATRENIA BUSCH

Click here for updates on this story

BAY COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition with severe burns after allegedly lighting herself and her residence on fire, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakland Mobile Home Park in Williams Township on Saturday, July 30 for assistance from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. A 51-year-old woman who lived at the mobile home park violated an order of no contact with her 76-year-old mother after formally pleading no contest to a domestic dispute between herself and her mother, Cunningham said.

Deputies from both responding agencies tried speaking to the woman but were unsuccessful. Through a window, deputies saw the woman pour a flammable fluid on herself and the floor and light it on fire, Cunningham said.

The deputies then kicked a door in on the trailer and were taken back by the flames, which rapidly consumed the trailer, Cunningham said.

Two of the deputies were able to pull the woman from the burning structure, Cunningham said, adding the trailer was a total loss.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in Midland. She was later flown to Hurley Medical Center where she is in critical condition with severe burns, Cunningham said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.