Todd and Julie Chrisley say they ‘feel like we’re hemorrhaging’ since convictions

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s marriage has been strengthened since they were convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks out of of more than $30 million in loans.

That’s according to a recent episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast in which the couple talked about their lives since the convictions.

Julie Chrisley said she started reading a book about comebacks and gleaned that “it doesn’t matter how messy life has become. It’s never too late for God to restore your family, your health, your mind.”

“Sometimes we need a shakedown so that we can rise up,” she said. “And that the lesson for us has to be that it’s never too late. We’re never too far gone. God is always good and he always remembers us.”

Her husband said the whole situation has made him and his wife closer.

“I feel like that my marriage, for me personally, internally, is the strongest that it’s ever been,” Todd Chrisley said. “I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn’t even know was starving. I feel like I understand Julie from a different level than I ever have before. “

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes, and Julie Chrisley was found guilty of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

During the podcast, Todd Chrisley said an unnamed employee was responsible “so much of the stuff that has happened” and said he’s prayed for God to take the animosity towards that person out of his heart.

“People will get what’s coming to them, but it’s in God’s time,” his wife said.

“It’s not on our time. That’s where we want to push it along,” she said. “We want to hurry it up because we’re hurting so badly that we just want to see an ounce of love from someone else because we feel like we’re hemorrhaging.”

Their sentencing has been scheduled for October 6.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.