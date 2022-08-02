Yuba County man accused of sex with underage girl in exchange for meth

By Web Staff

YUBA CITY, California (KCRA) — A Marysville man was arrested in Sutter County and accused of unlawful sex with an underage girl after giving her meth in exchange, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol requested Sutter County sheriff’s deputies to respond to the Quick Stop gas station in Yuba City on Sunday around 7:48 p.m.

Authorities were with a man and female juvenile who they said was refusing to provide information during the “suspicious” situation. When a deputy arrived, they recognized the juvenile and 64-year-old David Hill and knew the two were not related, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

“The juvenile disclosed to the SCSO deputy that Hill was providing methamphetamine to her in exchange for sexual favors,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The juvenile disclosed that on this day, Hill provided her with methamphetamine which she smoked inside his vehicle and in exchange she provided sex.”

Hill was arrested on numerous charges, including having sex with a minor 14 years of age or younger, providing a minor with narcotics and unlawful sex with a minor. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail on a $500,000 bail.

His first court appearance is on Tuesday.

The parents of the juvenile were called.

No other details were released, but the sheriff’s office said more information will be made public as they further their investigation.

