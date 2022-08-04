Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu says he isn’t ready to discuss why he missed the first week of training camp. He says the important thing is that he’s back with the team and feeling good about it. Mathieu says he’s “sure at some point” that he’ll be “more transparent” about his absence. He’s now attended two practices since reporting for training camp earlier this week. He says he’s “happy to be back around the guys,” is in “great spirits,” and is “really healthy.” The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. But Mathieu was excused for a personal matter shortly before camp opened last week.

