Firefighter hurt from falling through roof while battling fire at bus company, officials say

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A Houston firefighter was hurt after falling through a roof while battling a fire at a private bus company in southeast Houston, the department said.

The fire broke out at about 11 p.m. Thursday in the offices of the business in the 8400 block of Hansen Road near Redford.

Firefighters began tackling the fire from the roof when the accident happened.

“A firefighter lost his footing and had fallen through the roof. A mayday was immediately called,” said Deputy Chief Isaac Garcia with the Houston Fire Department.

The firefighter was found within minutes and was able to walk on his own before being taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to Garcia.

