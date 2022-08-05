Israel launches strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza

By Andrew Carey, Abeer Salman, Amir Tal and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

The Israeli military launched strikes on targets in Gaza on Friday, a statement from the Israeli army said.

The statement made clear the targets belong to Islamic Jihad, the smaller of the two main militant groups in Gaza.

A CNN producer in Gaza saw medics carrying two bodies out of a building called the Palestine Tower which was hit in one of the strikes. The Shifa hospital in Gaza confirmed it had received the bodies of two people killed, as well as 20 injured.

A statement from Islamic Jihad said: “The enemy has begun a war targeting our people, and we all have the duty to defend ourselves and our people, and not allow the enemy to get away with its actions which are aimed at undermining the resistance and national steadfastness.”

A “special situation” has been declared in areas around Gaza, in anticipation of possible rocket fire, or other retaliatory attacks, the Israeli army said.

The operation against Islamic Jihad is named “Breaking Dawn,” the army added.

