First Friday Art Walk in Fairhope attracts people near and far

By Lacey Beasley

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — Streets were packed in downtown Fairhope Friday night with many people coming out for August’s edition of First Friday Art Walk.

Right outside the Eastern Shore Art Center, a three-piece orchestra greeted everyone as they walked in. A few streets down, even more vendors were set up.

Through the galleries at the art center, sightseers admired paintings, photographs, and sculptures, and locals said it’s a hidden gem for the city.

“A lot of people who are from Fairhope don’t even know about our little art center,” said Caroline Herron, a volunteer at the center.

Though some out-of-towners did, travelling from as far as St. Petersburg, Fla., to enjoy.

“The photography exhibit was a real plus,” said Alan and Nancy Johnson. “It was really nice, edgy, cutting-edge exhibit.”

Most pieces displayed were up for sale and proceeds benefitted the art center.

People said these nights are all about the community.

“We see people that come to First Friday that maybe we haven’t seen in months,” said Herron. “People just like to stop in and see what’s going on.”

Most would give tonight five stars.

“It’s a great place, and we’re anxious to get signed up for classes here even,” said the Johnsons.

First Friday happens again Friday, Sept. 2, and all new artworks will be showcased.

