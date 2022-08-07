Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 4:29 AM

9 injured in overnight shooting in downtown Cincinnati

By Tina Burnside and Kate Conerly, CNN

At least nine people were injured in a shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. ET in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, Assistant Police Chief Michael John of the Cincinnati Police Department said at a news conference.

Multiple shots were fired into a large crowd, John said. The gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A Cincinnati police officer, who was on scene at the time, shot at a suspect, but it’s unclear whether that individual was hit, John said. The suspect is not in custody.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content