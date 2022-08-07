Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, zero contained; progress on other blazes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While firefighters make progress on several mostly lightning-sparked wildfires around the region, officials on the still-growing Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake are still trying to determine the best way to access and contain the hard-to-reach fire.

As of Sunday morning, there are 11 active large wildfires in the Northwest, seven in Oregon and four in Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

Cedar Creek Fire

August 7, 2022

Daily Update – 8:00 AM

Acres: 1,822 | Contained: 0% | Total personnel: 194 |Start Date: August 1, 2022| Cause: Lightning |

Location: 15 miles E of Oakridge, OR | Fuels: Heavy mixed conifer, ponderosa pine, brush, and grass

There will be a virtual public meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8 on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/

Highlights: During yesterday’s shift, firefighters continued to scout for opportunities to safely engage

the fire. Crews continue to assess roads and trails in the area of the current fire perimeter that could be

used as part of a containment strategy to minimize the fire area while also provide for firefighter safety.

If conditions change rapidly and crews need to quickly withdraw, firefighters need to have a clear and

safe escape route.

Fire managers have identified Black Creek Road as a possible containment line on the

southern fire perimeter that will be used if a more direct attack strategy cannot be safely implemented.

Operations: Increased temperatures are predicted on the fire today, which could lead to more active

fire behavior.

The fire is expected to continue to move to the northeast and southeast into the Waldo

Lake Wilderness. Fire managers are finalizing a containment strategy and additional crews will soon be

brought in to assist in suppression efforts. Multiple air resources are available today to assist in

moderating fire behavior if fire activity increases.

Evacuations: Currently there are no evacuations in place.

Weather: A continued hot, dry weather pattern is forecasted through Sunday with temperatures in the

mid-to-upper 80s and winds sustained 4-8 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Closures: The entire Waldo Lake Wilderness area is closed due to the Cedar Creek Fire. This includes all

trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake. The lake itself remains open as well as

campgrounds on the east side. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place in a ten-mile radius

around the fire.

Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest with the exception of the

Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas. All

campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other fires will be prohibited, except in

designated campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heaters using liquefied or bottled fuel

are still allowed if they can be switched on and off. Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated

trails and roads, including within the Huckleberry Flats and Santiam Pass OHV areas.

Smoke: Smoke Forecast Outlooks (in both English and Spanish) are available at

https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook. Air quality in Oakridge, Oregon is expected to be good

with the best time of day to recreate outdoors being late afternoon.

Fire Information: Office Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM | Phone: 541-201-2335 | Email:

2022.cedarcreek@firenet.gov | Online: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/ |

https://www.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/ | https://www.facebook.com/willamettenf |

https://twitter.com/willametteNF

