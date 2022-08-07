Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus.

With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents to talk to their pediatricians to learn more about the vaccine and its safety.

Scientists say knowing where cases of COVID and monkeypox are is as simple as taking about a coffee cup full of wastewater and sending it off to a lab. When you have COVID or Monkeypox, it sheds off of you, according to experts.

Currently, the vaccine for kids is allowed under emergency use authorization by the FDA. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the shot. Dr. Morgan from Piedmont Health Care says the vaccine is safe for kids.

“This particular vaccine has been well tested and data from adults is extrapolated and added to the data that we then receive from children,” said Dr. Morgan.

